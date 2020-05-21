France's Macron prepared to attend Trump G-7 summit in person

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron is prepared to attend in person a Group of Seven (G-7) summit hosted by US counterpart Donald Trump if the coronavirus health situation allows it, the Elysee said on Wednesday (May 20).

Trump had earlier said he could restore plans to hold the annual G-7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after previously ordering the event to take place by videoconference.

Macron is "willing to go to Camp David if the health conditions allow", said a French presidential official, noting that the "G-7 is a major meeting".