France's Macron picks Valerie Hayer to lead his camp in EU elections, La Tribune reports

Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 06:36 AM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 06:36 AM

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Valerie Hayer, the head of the liberal Renew group at the European Parliament, to lead his camp in June's EU elections, French weekly newspaper La Tribune Dimanche reported on Saturday.

Hayer, 37, replaced Stephane Sejourne as head of the Renew group after Sejourne was appointed minister for foreign affairs in January.

Little-known by the French public, Hayer is the daughter of French farmers, a fact that played in her favour, La Tribune reports, as Macron faces farmers' discontent over stringent environmental regulations at a time of high inflation. REUTERS

