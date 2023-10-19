France's Macron attends funeral of teacher killed in knife attack

A portrait of French teacher Dominique Bernard, who was killed in a knife attack in a high school, hangs on the beffroi (belfry) of Arras city hall before the funeral ceremony at the Notre-Dame-et-Saint-Vaast Cathedral in Arras, northern France, October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday attended the funeral of Dominique Bernard, a 57-year old teacher who was stabbed to death at his school in a suspected Islamist attack six days ago in the northern city of Arras.

Macron and his wife Brigitte, a former teacher, spoke with Bernard's family ahead of the ceremony at the Saint Vaast Cathedral in Arras, which was also attended by Bernard's colleagues and students each carrying a white rose.

A large crowd outside watched the ceremony on a big screen on the Place des Héros at the foot of the city’s belfry, standing silently in the rain.

The suspect in the killing, 20-year-old Mohammed M, who has been placed under formal investigation for murder in connection with a terrorist organisation, was a former student at the Lycee Gambetta high school, where the attack occurred.

The country has been on its highest state of alert since Bernard's killing.

France has been targeted by a series of Islamist attacks over the past decade, the worst being a simultaneous assault by gunmen and suicide bombers on entertainment venues and cafes in Paris in November 2015. REUTERS

