France’s Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

Unions ​have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked ‌and mismanaged, and ​are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

PARIS – Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, remained closed at 8am GMT (4pm Singapore time) on ‍Dec 17, ​as its staff continued ‍discussions on whether to extend a strike over ​pay ​and working conditions that started on Dec 15.

The strike comes after a spectacular jewel heist ‍in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems – ​ including a water ⁠leak that damaged ancient books – which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum’s deteriorating state.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars made off with ‍crown jewels worth €88 million (S$133.3 million) in October, ​is due to answer questions from the French ​Senate on the afternoon of Dec 17.

The museum ‌is routinely closed on Tuesdays. REUTERS