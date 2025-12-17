France’s Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension
PARIS – Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, remained closed at 8am GMT (4pm Singapore time) on Dec 17, as its staff continued discussions on whether to extend a strike over pay and working conditions
strike over pay and working conditionsthat started on Dec 15.
The strike comes after a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems – including a water leak that damaged ancient books
including a water leak that damaged ancient books– which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum’s deteriorating state.
Unions have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked and mismanaged, and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.
Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars made off with crown jewels
made off with crown jewelsworth €88 million (S$133.3 million) in October, is due to answer questions from the French Senate on the afternoon of Dec 17.
The museum is routinely closed on Tuesdays. REUTERS