France’s Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

Louvre museum employees on strike gather near the glass Pyramid of the closed Louvre museum to protest their working conditions, the state of the museum's buildings and staffing issues, two months after a spectacular heist which saw thieves make off with jewels in broad daylight, in Paris, France, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Unions ​have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked ‌and mismanaged, and ​are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS – Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, remained closed at 8am GMT (4pm Singapore time) on ‍Dec 17, ​as its staff continued ‍discussions on whether to extend a

strike over ​pay ​and working conditions

that started on Dec 15.

The strike comes after a spectacular jewel heist ‍in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems – ​

including a water ⁠leak that damaged ancient books

– which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum’s deteriorating state.

Unions ​have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked ‌and mismanaged, and ​they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars

made off with ‍crown jewels

worth €88 million (S$133.3 million) in October, ​is due to answer questions from the French ​Senate on the afternoon of Dec 17.

The museum ‌is routinely closed on Tuesdays. REUTERS

