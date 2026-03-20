France's foreign minister heads to Israel after Lebanon talks

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PARIS, March 19 - France's foreign minister will travel to Israel on Friday, in an unscheduled visit, after visiting Beirut on Thursday as part of efforts to reduce tensions in the region and secure a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Jean-Noel Barrot would discuss with Israeli authorities regional security and humanitarian aid issues, and attempts to de-escalate the conflicts in the Middle East.

Israel has so far rebuffed an offer of direct talks from Beirut as too little, too late by a government that shares its goal of wanting Iran-backed Hezbollah disarmed but fears that acting against it could risk civil war, sources familiar with the situation have said.

President Joseph Aoun, who met Barrot on Thursday, has expressed a willingness to begin direct negotiations with Israel, which has carried out airstrikes in Lebanon since Hezbollah fired on Israel on March 2. Hezbollah has rejected the move and fought on.

France has historical ties with Lebanon and - along with the United States - has sought to mediate in the conflict. Barrot spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio before going to Lebanon.

"We call on the Israeli and Lebanese representatives to conduct constructive negotiations with a view to finding a lasting political solution, and we are ready, if necessary, to welcome them," foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told reporters earlier on Thursday.

France last week presented counter-proposals to U.S. ideas to bring an end to the conflict, two diplomats said.

Three diplomats said the U.S. had been lukewarm to the proposals, but discussions with Washington were continuing. Israel has rejected the proposals, they said. REUTERS