France's coronavirus death toll up but hospitalisations down

A waiter works at the terrace of Cafe de la Mairie on the Place Saint-Sulpice in Paris on June 2, 2020.
PARIS (REUTERS) - France's coronavirus death toll rose by more than a 100 for the first time in 13 days on Tuesday (June 2), an increase that includes nursing homes data again after a three-day interruption.

The health ministry said the number of fatalities had risen by 107, or 0.4 per cent, to 28,940, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

These data were reported the day after Parisian cafes and restaurants reopened for the first time in 11 weeks as the country eases lockdown measures.

The ministry said the number of people in hospital fell by more than 260, or 1.8 per cent, to 14,028, and the number of people in intensive care fell by 49, or 3.8 per cent, to 1,253.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend since mid-April.

 

