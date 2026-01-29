France’s Capgemini says US ICE migrant tracking contract ‘not active’, after public backlash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - French IT services giant Capgemini said on Jan 29 that a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to track migrants was suspended as it sought to cushion a public backlash.

The company has been in the spotlight for days over the deal its American subsidiary CGS signed with ICE, which French media and campaign groups have reported was for identifying foreigners on US soil and tracking their locations.

The killings of two people – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – by ICE and border patrol (CBP) agents in Minneapolis have made world headlines in recent weeks, provoking widespread condemnation of the American agency.

“According to the information made known to the group, that contract awarded in December 2025 is not currently being fulfilled”, Capgemini told AFP by e-mail.

The company added that chief executive officer Aiman Ezzat has called an extraordinary board meeting “planned for this weekend” to address the issue.

Campaign group Multinationals Observatory last week revealed the ICE contract for a tool to identify and locate foreign nationals on US soil, with further details reported by broadcaster France 2.

Capgemini responded that its American subsidiary CapGemini Government Solutions (CGS) is “subject to highly specific legal constraints that require a separation of its operations from the Capgemini Group”, due to its work with agencies including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which oversees ICE.

“It is impossible for the CapGemini Group to access any classified information (including) classified contracts... relating to CGS’ technical operations,” the company said, adding: “We were made aware of the nature and extent of the contract (with ICE) by the press.”

An internal message sent to Capgemini staff on Jan 28 and seen by AFP said that the contract was “subject to legal challenge” without providing details, adding that CGS had “launched a process of examining the contents of this contract”.

Pressure remained high on Capgemini on Jan 29 over its dealings with ICE, with French Economy Minister Roland Lescure telling reporters in Paris that “the company will have to explain itself.”

Capgemini worker representatives from the CGT union said that the ICE deal was “not only contrary to Capgemini’s stated values, but makes our company an active accomplice in serious human rights violations”, in a letter addressed to CEO Mr Ezzat.

“I think the least we can expect of a French company... is to be transparent about the contracts it has with ICE, but perhaps also to call them into question,” Mr Lescure said on Jan 29. AFP



