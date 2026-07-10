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France wildfires burn twice as much land as in 2025

Wildfires in France in 2026 have burned 25,000 hectares of land - equivalent to more than 35,700 football pitches.

PARIS - Wildfires have scorched twice as much land in France so far this year as in the same period in 2025, an official said on July 10.

The European nation is facing its third heatwave since May, with a part of western France under the more severe heat warning on July 10 and fires raging in several parts of the country over the past week.

It is the latest such deadly episode of extreme weather, whose increasing frequency in recent decades scientists have linked to man-made climate change.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have recorded a little over 8,000 fire outbreaks in our country, affecting an estimated burnt area of more than 25,000 hectares,” director-general of civil security Julien Marion said.

That is equivalent to more than 35,700 football pitches.

“That is roughly double what had been recorded last year by the same date,” he added.

France’s High Council for Climate on July 9 warned that the country’s policies to tackle global warming were “insufficient”.

“We are entering a dangerous zone,” warned one of its experts, Valerie Masson-Delmotte.

“Our infrastructure, our land-use planning, our ecosystems, and the management of our economic activities and sociocultural practices have evolved based on a climate that no longer exists.”

The country recorded more than 2,000 excess deaths during the June heatwave, and 300 during the high temperatures in late May, according to official figures.

The government on July 10 said it would be opening so-called “cooling centres” for vulnerable members of the population such as the elderly or homeless.

Six thousand of the planned 30,000 air conditioning units promised to the country’s hospitals have been delivered and installed, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said on July 10.

France has more than 2,900 health facilities, according to figures from 2025.

High temperatures are expected to continue until Bastille Day – France’s national public holiday – next week on July 14, according to the Meteo-France national weather service. AFP