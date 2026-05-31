France warns that strong storms could end deadly heatwave

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A tourist sheltering from the sun under an umbrella in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on May 28.

Summarise

PARIS - France’s weather service warned on May 30 that strong storms could mark the end of a record-breaking heatwave blamed for a number of deaths across northern Europe.

France, Britain and Portugal have all recorded their hottest days ever for the month of May during the heatwave.

Temperatures remained above 33 deg C in the Paris region on May 30 and several other parts of France were above 30 deg C.

The Meteo-France weather service said that “the arrival of a slightly cooler air mass” would bring down temperatures on the night of May 30.

But it warned of storms across northern France that would be “localised but sometimes strong with hail and wind gusts” of more than 80kmh.

It said huge crowds packing the streets of Paris for the Arsenal-Paris Saint-Germain Champions League football final, as well as the French Open tennis and major concerts should be wary of weather alerts.

France recorded its highest temperature of 37.8 deg C in the Charente department.

The heat saw train services cancelled and power cuts in some cities.

Some deaths in France and Britain were blamed on the heat.

Meteo-France specialist Mattieu Sorel said it was “highly likely” that the country would see more extreme heatwaves this summer. AFP