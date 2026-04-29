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France urges citizens to leave Mali 'as soon as possible' amid security risks

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PARIS, April 29 - France has urged its nationals in Mali to leave "as soon as possible" following coordinated attacks at the weekend, including in the capital Bamako, a travel advice update for the West African country said.

The security situation remains volatile and pending their departure, French citizens should stay at home, limit movement and follow instructions from local authorities while keeping relatives informed, the French foreign ministry said. All travel to Mali is strongly discouraged, the update said.

West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-dominated separatist group hit Mali's main army base and the area near Bamako's airport in the attacks on Saturday, while also pushing Russian troops supporting government forces out of the strategic town of Kidal in the north.

The leader of Mali's military government vowed on Tuesday to "neutralize" those responsible. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.