France to pull troops out of Niger following coup, says Macron

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron waits to welcome Pope Francis, ahead of a meeting at Palais du Pharo, on the occasion of the Mediterranean Meetings (MED 2023), in Marseille, France, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
23 sec ago

PARIS - France is to end its military cooperation with Niger and pull its 1,500 troops out of the African country by the end of the year after a military coup there in July, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

The move deals a hammer blow to France's counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel and France's influence in the region, but Macron said France would "not be held hostage by the putchists."

"France has decided to recall its ambassador and end its military cooperation with Niger," Macron said in an interview with France's TF1 and France 2 television stations.

Macron said he still regarded democratically elected President Mohammed Bazoum, currently held prisoner by the coup leaders, as the country's legitimate leader and had informed him of his decision. REUTERS

