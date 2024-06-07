France to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, Macron says

France's President Emmanuel Macron (right) greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska upon their arrival at the World War II "D-Day" commemoration. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS - France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron told French TV stations on June 6.

Mr Macron said that on June 7, on the occasion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France as part of D-Day anniversary celebrations, his government would announce it will provide the warplanes to Ukraine.

He did not specify how many Mirages France would provide, by when or under what financial terms.

Mr Macron said France has proposed that Ukrainian pilots be trained in France from this summer.

He also said France had proposed to train 4,500 Ukraine soldiers. He did not say where the soldiers would be trained, but he said that at the moment there are no French military trainers on Ukrainian soil.

The Mirage 2000 is a multi-role, single-engine jet fighter.

Mr Zelensky said in September 2023 he had struck an agreement on training Ukraine pilots in France in conversation with Mr Macron.

The head of the Ukrainian Air Force said in January that French Mirage aircraft may reinforce the Ukrainian air force. REUTERS

