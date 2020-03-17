France to mobilise $71 billion to help companies as economy contracts amid coronavirus fallout

PARIS (REUTERS) - France will mobilise €45 billion (S$71 billion) in crisis measures to help its companies, with the economy expected to contract 1 per cent this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday (March 17).

Mr Le Maire said a large part of the €45 billion figure was the deferral of all tax payments and payroll charges that companies were due to pay this month and the cancellation of such payments for firms at risk of collapse.

"We are going to mobilise €45 billion as our first immediate economic assistance to companies," he told French RTL radio. "We don't want bankruptcies."

The money comes in addition to €300 billion in government loan guarantees that President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, Mr Le Maire said.

He said he would produce a new budget Bill "in a matter of hours" to reflect fallout from the virus and based on a forecast that the economy would contract 1 per cent this year.

Asked whether the stock market should be closed in light of the economic turmoil, Mr Le Maire said there were other things that could be done first, such as banning short-selling, which he said the markets regulator was doing for 24 hours.