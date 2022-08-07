France to give vitamins to beluga whale stranded in the River Seine

RENNES, FRANCE (AFP) - French authorities were preparing on Saturday (Aug 6) to give vitamins to a beluga whale that swam way up the Seine river, as they raced to save the malnourished creature, which has so far refused food.

The visibly underweight whale was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that flows through Paris to the English Channel.

On Saturday it had made its way to around 70km north of the French capital.

"It's quite emaciated and seems to be having trouble eating," Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, a senior police official in the Eure department in Normandy, which is overseeing the rescue operation, told journalists.

Rescuers had tried feeding it frozen herring and then live trout, but it did not seem to accept either, she said.

It is hoped that injecting the animal with vitamins will stimulate its appetite, she said.

Authorities were deciding whether to keep the animal in the waterway so it could regain its appetite or guide it back towards the sea, she said, adding that no decision has yet been taken.

She said that small spots had appeared on its pale skin, but that scientists had not yet determined whether these were a natural occurrence because of the fresh water or signs of health difficulties.

On Friday, Gerard Mauger of the GECC marine conversation society told AFP that despite being a notably sociable mammal, "it is behaving the same as yesterday, it seems very skittish. It rises to the surface only briefly, followed by long dives."