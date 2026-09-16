France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

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French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 16 - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked ministers to extend targeted support for sectors hit hard by surging fuel prices stemming from the Iran war until the end of the year, Lecornu's office said on Wednesday. "The aim is to preserve economic activity, jobs and growth while giving companies visibility until the end of the year," the statement said.

• French unions across multiple sectors held a day of strikes on Tuesday to protest issues from pay rates to rising fuel prices, with the power union throttling electricity supply and halting gas transit and other workers joining marches.

• The French government is due to present a budget proposal soon, a particularly delicate exercise, with Paris seeking to keep the deficit under control ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

• For fishermen, the fuel subsidy will increase from 25 to 35 centimes per litre.

• For eligible construction and public works companies, the support will be extended at a rate of 20 centimes per litre of non-road diesel.

• For farmers, the subsidy of 15 centimes per litre will also be extended. This scheme will be adapted to form part of the emergency response to drought.

• The fuel support will complement other aid measures under the agricultural emergency plan. REUTERS