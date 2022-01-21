France to ease Covid-19 restrictions starting Feb 2

PARIS (AFP) - France will begin a gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions from Feb 2 amid "encouraging signs" that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant is ebbing, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday (Jan 20).

Even though the authorities registered a record 464,769 new daily cases on Tuesday, Mr Castex said the implementation of a "vaccine pass" starting from Monday for entry to restaurants, cinemas and other public venues would allow an easing of tighter rules imposed since December.

In a first step, the audience capacity limits for concert halls, sporting matches and other events - 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors - will end from Feb 2.

Working from home will also no longer be mandatory for eligible employees, and face masks will not be required outside, Mr Castex told a press conference alongside Health Minister Olivier Veran.

Dr Veran said: "We are a bit more confident in saying we can relax some of these constraints and let people return to life as normal as possible."

Previously, the health pass could also be obtained with a recent negative Covid-19 test, a possibility the government ended in its bid to convince more people to get Covid-19 jabs.

Mr Castex said 93 per cent of French adults now had at least one dose.

"Since the announcement of the vaccine pass, one million French people have gotten vaccinated. That's good, but it's not enough," he said, adding that booster shots would be extended to children aged 12 to 17 years starting from Monday.

In a second stage, nightclubs that have been shut since December will be allowed to reopen on Feb 16, and standing areas will again be authorised for concerts and sporting events as well as bars.

Eating and drinking will again be allowed in stadiums, movie theatres and public transport on that date.

Mr Castex also said he hoped to be able to ease face mask rules for children in schools after winter vacation breaks in late February.

Some 17,000 classes are currently shut across France after students or staff caught the virus, and parents must get a series of tests for exposed children before they are allowed to return.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has sparked a surge in infections, but the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has been falling since early January to around 3,850 people currently.

"We have seen that incidence rates are still rising, but we also know that the Omicron variant results in fewer serious cases than the Delta variant," government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier on Thursday.

"There are hopes the Omicron wave could peak soon," he added.