France to disband three far-right, one far-left groups after killing of far-right activist
- France plans to disband three far-right and one far-left group, following a government meeting on 24 February.
- This decision follows far-right activist Quentin Deranque's 14 February killing in Lyon, revealing deep political divisions.
- It adds to 19 far-right and five far-left groups dissolved since 2016, amid concerns over 5,000 identified members.
PARIS - France plans to disband three far-right groups and one far-left group following the killing of a far-right activist, said a government source who participated in a meeting organised by the French presidency on Feb 24, without naming the groups.
The decision comes after far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23, was killed
far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23, was killedin a fight with suspected hard-left militants in Lyon on Feb 14.
The killing shocked the nation, laying bare deep political divisions, and has been called France's "Charlie Kirk moment", referring to the 2025 shooting
the 2025 shootingof the US conservative activist.
Since 2016, the French government has shut down 19 far-right groups and five far-left groups.
Authorities have identified more than 5,000 people as belonging to far-right and far-left groups in France, the source added. REUTERS