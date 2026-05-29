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France to demand explanation from Russian envoy over Romania drone incident

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Romanian law enforcement officers work on the site of an explosion at a residential block of flats following a drone hit close to the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

Romanian law enforcement officers work on the site of an explosion at a residential block of flats following a drone hit close to the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

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PARIS, May 29 - France will ask Russia's ambassador to explain what happened when he fulfills a summons after a drone struck an apartment building in Romania, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday, calling the incident irresponsible.

Barrot had already summoned the Russian envoy earlier this week following air strikes that targeted civilians in Ukraine last weekend.

"We have an irresponsible act involving a drone, and it is not the first time. On several occasions, Russian drones and other aircraft have strayed into the airspace of the European Union and NATO," Barrot told France Inter radio.

France is the lead NATO nation in Romania, with about 1,500 troops deployed there as part of the alliance's defence posture.

Barrot said discussions would take place in the coming days with Romania and NATO to assess the incident. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.