France to ban food imports containing EU-prohibited pesticides

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A decree will be issued to suspend the import of products containing residues of some substances.

PARIS – France plans to prohibit food imports from South America or elsewhere that contain pesticides banned from use in the European Union.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said a decree will be issued in the coming days to suspend the import of products containing residues of substances such as mancozeb, glufosinate, thiophanate-methyl and carbendazim.

“Avocados, mangoes, guavas, citrus fruits, grapes and apples from South America or elsewhere will no longer be allowed to enter the national territory,” Mr Lecornu said in a post on X on Jan 4 .

Farmers have tried to block the signing of a free-trade deal with Mercosur countries in South America, citing concerns over cheaper imports and their compliance with the European Union’s health and environmental standards.

After some safeguard measures were introduced to the text, European officials are now aiming for a mid-January ratification.

Mr Lecornu said the new decree is a “first step” meant to protect consumers and supply chains while combating unfair competition.

“Reinforced inspections will be carried out by a specialised unit to ensure compliance with our health standards,” he said.

Farmers in France have also been blocking roads to protest against the culling of cattle as part of strict measures to battle animal diseases.

The protests have added to France’s mounting political turmoil following three governmental collapses over the past year. Mr Lecornu has struggled to adopt an austerity budget. BLOOMBERG