France tightens infant milk rules after recalls

Cereulide has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS - France has lowered the safety limit for cereulide toxin in infant formula, aiming to strengthen protections after several major groups ordered worldwide recalls over contamination concerns, the farm ministry said on Jan 31.

Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis,

triggering recalls in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents.

The new threshold will be of 0.014 micrograms of cereulide per kg of body mass, compared to 0.03 micrograms per kg currently, the ministry said in a statement.

France’s move follows a European Union meeting on Jan 28 and is in line with an updated guidance from the European Food Safety Authority that will be released on Feb 2, it said.

The lower threshold is likely to lead to further withdrawals in France in the coming days, it added.

The recalls illustrate how a single compromised ingredient can spread through the infant nutrition supply chain, despite tight regulation, and cause rapid market jitters.

French investigators said on Jan 23 they are looking into whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled formula products.

On Jan 29, consumer group foodwatch said it had filed a criminal complaint in Paris on behalf of eight families whose babies it says fell ill after consuming contaminated infant formula, claiming companies waited too long to warn the public. REUTERS

