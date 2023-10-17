France stepping up border security after Brussels attack: Minister

France is stepping up security at the Belgian border, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS - France is stepping up security at the Belgian border, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday after the killing of two people by an assailant in Brussels the night before.

"We don't have information according to which he (the attacker) could be heading to France", Mr Darmanin told RTL radio but France will as a precaution "double the number of security agents at the border".

Belgium was searching on Tuesday for a gunman who killed two Swedish citizens and wounded a third person on Monday in what the Belgian prime minister called a brutal terrorist attack that raised the terror threat level in Brussels to the maximum. REUTERS

