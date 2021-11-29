France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

PARIS (REUTERS) - France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Speaking after a meeting with his German, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Sunday (Nov 28), Darmanin said Britain had to assume responsibility by making itself less economically attractive for illegal migrants.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency had agreed on Sunday to provide a plane from Dec 1 to monitor France's northern coastline, he added.