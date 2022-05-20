France says first suspected case of monkeypox detected in Paris region

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - A first suspected case of the monkeypox virus on French territory has been detected in the Paris/Ile-de-France region, the French Health Ministry said on Thursday (May 19), amid signs of the virus' spreading around the world.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.

It is usually mild, although there are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe - with up to 10 per cent mortality - and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate in about 1 per cent of cases.

More On This Topic
Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
Canada reports at least 13 suspected cases of rare monkeypox virus

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top