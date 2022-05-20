France says first suspected case of monkeypox detected in Paris region

PARIS (REUTERS) - A first suspected case of the monkeypox virus on French territory has been detected in the Paris/Ile-de-France region, the French Health Ministry said on Thursday (May 19), amid signs of the virus' spreading around the world.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.

It is usually mild, although there are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe - with up to 10 per cent mortality - and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate in about 1 per cent of cases.