France’s Macron under fire for remarks defending film icon Depardieu

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec 21 faced accusations of siding with sexual aggressors after saying film icon Gerard Depardieu, charged with rape and facing a litany of sexual assault claims, was the target of “a manhunt”.

Depardieu, who has made more than 200 films and TV series, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

He currently faces fresh scrutiny over sexist comments caught on camera during a trip to North Korea in 2018 that were broadcast for the first time in a documentary on national television earlier this month.

Asked in a television interview on Dec 20 whether Depardieu should be stripped of France’s highest state award, which he received nearly three decades ago, Mr Macron said: “You will never see me take part in a manhunt. I hate that kind of thing.

“The presumption of innocence is part of our values.”

Mr Macron said he had “huge admiration” for Depardieu, whom he called “an immense actor”.

But Generation.s Feministe, a feminist collective, said Mr Macron’s comments were “an insult” to all women who had suffered sexual violence, “first and foremost those who accused Depardieu”.

‘Disgraceful and despicable’

Ms Sandrine Rousseau, a Green party MP, called the comments “an insult to the movement that gives a voice to the victims of sexual violence.

“Emmanuel Macron has picked his side – that of the aggressors,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Green party spokeswoman Sophie Bussiere accused Mr Macron of being “the chief promoter of rape culture”.

Socialist party leader Olivier Faure, also on X, said that battling violence against women was supposed to have been “one of the big causes” of the president’s second term.

But, Mr Faure said, “the president believes in none of the things he declares, no matter what the topic”.

Ms Anne-Cecile Mailfert, who heads an association called the Women’s Foundation, said: “A single tweet is not enough to say how disgraceful and despicable this is towards the victims, and how behind the times.”

Manuel Bompard, coordinator of the hard-left France Unbowed party, accused Mr Macron of “trying to turn Gerard Depardieu into a victim”, telling BFMTV broadcaster he was “very shocked”.

France 2 television channel showed the actor on his 2018 trip to North Korea repeatedly making explicit sexual comments in the presence of a female interpreter and sexualising a small girl riding a horse.

‘Not proud’

Former president Francois Hollande told the France Inter broadcaster on Dec 21 he was “not proud of Gerard Depardieu” after seeing the footage.

In October, Depardieu rejected all the accusations that had been made against him.

And since the documentary aired, his family has denounced what they say is an “unprecedented conspiracy” against him.