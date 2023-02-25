Macron under fire for giving billionaire Jeff Bezos France’s top honour

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron was under fire from the French left on Friday for handing billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos the country’s highest order of merit.

Critics said the award showed Mr Macron really was “the president of the rich”, as he is regularly labelled by members of the opposition.

Mr Macron’s office on Friday confirmed a press report from a day earlier, saying Mr Bezos had been given the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour), the French republic’s highest award, in a small ceremony.

The event’s took place on Feb 16, the same day hundreds of thousands of people joined strikes and protests against Mr Macron’s plan to reform the French pension system.

Critics say the reform plan is particularly unfair towards low-income workers without a university education, because they would see their already long working lives stretched out even further.

Mr Macron’s office kept quiet about the award ceremony until weekly Le Point broke the news in its latest edition.

On Friday, the Elysee Palace defended the decision to honour Mr Bezos, calling him “a partner in France’s initiatives for the protection of the climate and of biodiversity, especially of forests”.

But the award unleashed a wave of angry comments from Mr Macron’s political opponents.

“He is more than ever the president of the rich,” said Mr Bastien Lachaud, a deputy for the leftwing LFI party.

“Having already given a decoration to (Saudi Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman, a murderer of journalists, Macron has now awarded the Legion of Honour to Jeff Bezos, a champion of tax evasion, and a destroyer of jobs and nature,” he said on Twitter.

Rare award for business leader

Addressing Mr Bezos directly, another LFI member, Ms Leila Chaibi, said that “while we were marching against his pension reform, Macron awarded you a decoration in France’s name for avoiding billions in tax, destroying the planet and spying on staff. A well-earned prize from the president of the rich”.

Communist party leader Fabien Roussel said Mr Macron’s “doctrine” was to “punish all French people and reward the billionaires”.

Socialist deputy Herve Saulignac said he “really can’t understand” the justification for the award. “Is it for being the best tax evader? Or for being the greatest gravedigger of traditional retailers?“ he asked.