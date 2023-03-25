France’s Macron removes pricey watch during TV interview on pensions, drawing criticisms

French President Emmanuel Macron subtly removed a pricey wrist watch during a television interview on his unpopular pension reform, drawing criticisms that he is “president of the rich” who is out of touch with the ordinary people.

In the video, Mr Macron is seen placing his hands under the table while speaking. His hands emerge shortly after, sans the watch on his left wrist, which is thought to be worth €2,400 (S$3,450).

During the 30-minute prime time interview, Mr Macron was justifying his reasons for lifting the pension age.

According to the BBC, Mr Macron’s representatives said the president took off the watch because it was “clinking on the table”.

The missing timepiece and the manoeuvre has drawn attention from his critics.

Ms Farida Amrani, an MP for the radical left La France Insoumise party, said: “The president of the rich has never worn his name so well.”

The Elysee Palace told French media the president was wearing a Bell & Ross BR V1-92 model, which is personalised with a coat of arms.

The exact value of the watch is unknown, but according to The Guardian, French media suggested it costs somewhere between €1,600 and €2,400. Many critics online initially claimed it was worth €80,000.

“He has been wearing it very regularly for more than a year and a half,” the palace added in a statement.

The television appearance on Wednesday came a day before more than a million protesters demonstrated around France to oppose his government raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The violent protests against pensions reform have already led to the postponement of Britain’s King Charles III’s state visit to the country on Sunday, amid security fears.

French police arrested more than 450 people on Thursday, according to interior ministry figures, said AFP.

Additionally, 441 members of the security forces were injured on the most violent day of protests since the start of the year against Mr Macron’s bid to raise the retirement age.