France reports seven heatwave-linked deaths

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The heatwave that has already seen record-breaking temperatures across the country was expected to intensify on May 26.

PARIS - The French government said on May 26 that seven people were reported to have died in connection to the recent heatwave baking much of western Europe, five of which were drownings.

“What I can say today is that there have been seven deaths directly or indirectly related to the heat,” government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told television broadcaster TF1.

Ms Bregeon added that the figures and specific causes of death would need “to be clarified once the episode we are currently experiencing has come to an end”.

The heatwave that has already seen record-breaking temperatures across the country was expected to intensify on M ay 26 , with eight departments in western France placed on orange heat alert – a first for the month of May.

Ms Bregeon’s office told AFP that the drowning incidents occurred in different areas across France, from south-east Lyon to the Atlantic coast.

High temperatures on May 25 drove many people to the country’s beaches to cool off in the water, even though lifeguard supervision is not due to start in many areas until July.

“We were just wondering this morning whether the beach was supervised,” Mr Thomas Dupuy told AFP while visiting a beach in the south-western city of Anglet with his two young children.

“I’m extremely careful for myself, for my children who can’t swim yet,” he added. “We know the currents can pull you out, the Atlantic beaches are dangerous.” AFP