France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe after rightwing uproar

PARIS (AFP) - French authorities took down a temporary installation of the European Union flag from the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on Sunday (Jan 2), after rightwing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron accused him of "erasing" French identity.

The giant blue flag was raised in place of a French flag on New Year's Eve to mark France's turn at the rotating presidency of the EU Council, which it will hold for the next six months.

The arch, a monument to war dead, and other landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Pantheon are also being illuminated with blue lights for the remainder of this week.

But President Macron's rightwing rivals for the presidential election four months away seized on the removal of the tricolour flag, calling it an affront to France's heritage and its veterans.

"Preside over Europe, yes, erase French identity, no!" Ms Valerie Pecresse, the conservative candidate whom polls indicate could be the main challenger to Mr Macron in the upcoming vote, wrote on Twitter.

She urged him to restore the French flag, saying: "We owe it to our soldiers who spilled their blood for it."

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who had vowed to file a complaint with the State Council, France's highest court for administrative matters, also denounced the move, while Mr Eric Zemmour, a far-right media pundit who is also running against Mr Macron, called it "an insult".

Ms Le Pen on Sunday called the overnight removal of the EU flag "a great patriotic victory", claiming on Twitter that a "massive mobilisation" had forced Mr Macron to backpedal.