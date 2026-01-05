France reiterates its support of Denmark, Greenland sovereignty after renewed Trump threats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Danish flag fluttering in Greenland in 2025. Denmark and Greenland leaders on Jan 4 urged US President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland.

PARIS – France reiterated on Jan 5 its support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

When asked about France’s reaction, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told TF1 TV: “It is solidarity with Denmark... Greenland belongs to Greenland’s people and to Denmark’s people. It is up to them to decide what they wish to do. Borders cannot be changed by force.”

Mr Trump on Jan 4 told The Atlantic magazine in an interview: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.”

He spoke a day after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the US President said Washington would run the Latin American country.