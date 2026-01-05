France reiterates its support of Denmark, Greenland sovereignty after renewed Trump threats
PARIS – France reiterated on Jan 5 its support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump
When asked about France’s reaction, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told TF1 TV: “It is solidarity with Denmark... Greenland belongs to Greenland’s people and to Denmark’s people. It is up to them to decide what they wish to do. Borders cannot be changed by force.”
Mr Trump on Jan 4 told The Atlantic magazine in an interview: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.”
He spoke a day after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
The leaders of Denmark and Greenland had also on Jan 4 urged Mr Trump to stop threatening
