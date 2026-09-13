France public radio staff strike over commentator from far-right weekly

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Employees of Radio France protest outside the broadcaster’s headquarters with placards reading ‘France Inter, No to Racism’ against the arrival of Valeurs Actuelles deputy editor Charles Sapin as a political columnist, in Paris.

PARIS - Staff at France’s public radio broadcaster began a two-day strike on Sept 13 over the appointment of a commentator whom unions accuse of promoting far-right ideas ahead of a presidential election in 2027.

Since late August, Charles Sapin, deputy editor-in-chief of the far-right weekly Valeurs Actuelles, has appeared on France Inter, the country’s most-listened-to radio station, with a weekly political commentary slot.

Management has defended the appointment in the name of pluralism ahead of the April-May election to choose a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Polls suggest far-right leader Marine Le Pen has her strongest chance yet of winning the Elysee Palace.

Staff opposed to the appointment argued that Valeurs Actuelles’ editorial line conflicts with Radio France’s public service mandate.

Due to the strike, France Inter programmes were replaced by music and messages informing listeners of the industrial action.

Sapin’s segment, scheduled to air on Sept 13, was not broadcast.

Several dozen employees and listeners also staged a rally to protest Sapin’s arrival.

“A red line has been crossed, but this did not come out of nowhere,” said Julien Ente, a 45-year-old teacher from the north-western Paris suburb of Argenteuil.

“There has been a drift for years, with opinion increasingly taking precedence over journalists’ work,” said Ente.

The magazine, which describes itself as conservative, has faced numerous legal controversies, including convictions for racial insults.

In an opinion piece published in Le Parisien newspaper on Sept 12, around 300 public figures including filmmakers, writers and lawyers described France Inter’s recruitment of Sapin as “outrageous” and called for him to be stripped of his commentary slot.

“Pluralism must operate within the framework of republican values and should not be confused with complacency toward ideas that pose a threat to democracy and respect for fundamental rights,” they said.

Signatories included left-leaning figures, among them actress Julie Gayet, wife of former president Francois Hollande, and Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux.

Speaking on air on Sept 10, France Inter director Celine Pigalle defended Sapin’s appointment, describing pluralism as “fundamental” for a public radio station.

“I believe I can trust him not to put France Inter’s airwaves at risk,” she said.

Hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon has described Sapin’s appointment as a “takeover by fascists.” AFP