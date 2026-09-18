France prepares to react as Russian hybrid threats intensify

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France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the audience during a press conference following a meeting with candidates for the 2027 presidential election and party leaders focused on the geopolitical situation and its consequences, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, France. on September 18, 2026. THOMAS SAMSON/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 18 - Russia has targeted France with hybrid attacks in the past few weeks, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, promising a response.

"In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified," Macron told reporters after meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that all relevant services would be mobilised.

"The goal is clear: to mobilise all state services and local stakeholders so as to be ready to face these new threats." REUTERS