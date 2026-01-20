France PM Sebastien Lecornu to force budget into law, concedes ‘partial failure’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reacts at a media briefing at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Jan 19, 2026.

PARIS - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed on Jan 19 he would ram his budget Bill through Parliament without a vote, conceding it was a “partial failure”, after weeks of stalled negotiations.

As a result, the premier risks exposing himself to a non-confidence vote, but he is counting on the support of a key swing group in the lower chamber to survive.

He told a news conference he had decided “with a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness” to invoke a constitutional measure that would force the legislation through.

Mr Lecornu in 2025 had pledged to seek Parliament’s approval for a 2026 austerity budget and not force it into law, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But on Jan 19, upon announcing he would invoke the power to push the budget through, he said: “We have to be humble. It’s a partial success, partial failure.”

He had managed to get a Bill on social security spending approved by year’s end, but lawmakers have thus far failed to reach a compromise on state expenses.

“Everyone is also coming to the conclusion that we’re heading into a dead end,” he said.

No-confidence vote threat

Mr Lecornu’s centre-right government said last week it would be “impossible” to adopt a 2026 austerity budget by vote.

Any use of “Article 49.3”, the constitutional power being used to push the legislation through Parliament without a vote, can trigger a no-confidence vote, which can topple the government.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed the budget, saying it “guarantees stability” and “allows the country to move forward”, a government spokesperson said.

Mr Macron emphasised that the budget “required compromises and concessions from everyone”.

Mr Lecornu vowed that the new budget would keep the public deficit at five per cent.

But far-right RN leader Marine le Pen denounced Mr Lecornu’s “irresponsible announcement” while calling for “harsh punishment for politicians who choose to ruin our country to save their seats”.

She added she would file a no-confidence motion, in a post on X.

The hard-left France Unbowed party had earlier announced it would also table the motion.

Mr Lecornu has sought to make concessions in the spending Bill to please the Socialists, a key swing group in the hung Parliament, in order to survive any vote to oust him.

Following his announcement on Jan 19, the Socialists indicated they were satisfied with the concessions to their demands for the new budget.

The changes “make it possible to contemplate non-censure,” head of the Socialist deputies, Boris Vallaud, said.

“If what has been stated is indeed reflected, there will be no censure,” Socialist deputy Jerome Guedj assured.

The eurozone’s second-largest economy has been bogged down in political crisis since Mr Macron called a snap poll in 2024, in which he lost his parliamentary majority.

Hoping to bring an end to the impasse on Jan 19, Mr Lecornu said: “We’re going to stop putting on a show for the whole world.” AFP