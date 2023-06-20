France pledges to combat 'overtourism'

PARIS - Faced with surging numbers of visitors to historic landmarks and natural treasures, France wants to put a lid on the tourist crowds that flood in each year – though officials recognise it won’t be easy.

Tourism minister Olivia Gregoire unveiled Sunday a plan to regulate visitor flows at the most popular sites and lay out a strategy against “overtourism”.

She said France, the world’s biggest tourist destination, particularly needed to better manage the peak-season influxes that threatened “the environment, the quality of life for locals, and the experiences for its visitors”.

The issue is urgent for prime destinations worldwide as international travel surges after Covid-19 lockdowns. Many of the most revered French sites, such as the Mont-Saint-Michel abbey in Normandy, say they are being overwhelmed by the number of visitors.

On the famed Channel beach of Etretat – which saw a tourism surge thanks to the plot of the hit Netflix detective series Lupin – the 1,200 residents see up to 10,000 tourists a day in the high season.

“This massive influx ends up trampling and eroding the cliffs and endangers the beach cliffs,” said Shai Mallet, co-head of the Etretat Tomorrow residents’ association.

She also laments the lack of local economic benefits, with visitors staying just a few hours, maybe grabbing an ice cream but not always frequenting restaurants or hotels.

The government’s announcement comes as Paris, which is grappling with a housing shortage in part because homeowners prefer short-term rentals to tourists, said last week it expects 37 million tourists this year, just short of the pre-pandemic level of 38.5 million in 2019.

Limits are already being set, with officials capping day visits to the gorgeous Brittany island of Brehat at 4,700 during the peak summer months.

And the Calanques national park near Marseille has said it will maintain for the next five years a free reservation system for visiting the renowned Sugiton coves that was first implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The site, reachable by a one-hour hike, now lets in just 400 people per day in July and August, compared with up to 2,500 previously.

“There is no miracle solution for every region but once you know who’s is coming at what times, you can have local marketing strategies – like not advertising during the high season – or pricing strategies that encourage people nearby to come in the off-season,” said Simon Thirot of the Eurogroup Consulting advisory group.