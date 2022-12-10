France plays down Macron’s security guarantees for Russia comment

PARIS - Comments by France’s president about offering Russia security guarantees were taken “out of context”, an aide said on Friday, after the remarks stoked new tensions with Kyiv before a reconstruction conference in Paris.

In an interview with France’s TF1 channel last Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron cast forward to a settlement with Russia after the end of fighting in Ukraine, saying that Moscow would need “guarantees for its own security”.

That provoked new concern in Kyiv that the French leader was again seeking to balance his support for Ukraine’s war effort with diplomatic outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Someone wants to provide security guarantees to a terrorist and murderous state?“ the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, Mr Oleksiy Danilov, said on social media.

An aide to the French leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Mr Macron was repeating his long-held view that a negotiated settlement would be needed to end the conflict.

“If you read everything the president said, you see there is nothing new,” the aide said.

“He is saying what the Ukrainians say themselves.”

There are fears that the remarks could overshadow a reconstruction conference in Paris next Tuesday that Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to attend and President Volodymyr Zelensky to address via video link.

“There’s a gap between what some people say by taking part of a sentence out of context and the reality of the work that we are doing, which is going smoothly,” the aide said.

“The dialogue between the president (Macron) and President Zelensky is excellent.”

Mr Macron himself earlier in the week sought to draw a line under his statements, which have been criticised by other eastern European allies including Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

“I think we should not... try to create controversy where there is none,” the French leader said during a trip to Albania on Tuesday.