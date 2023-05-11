France opens war crime investigation after AFP journalist died in Ukraine

PARIS - The French judiciary has launched a war crime investigation into the death of AFP reporter Arman Soldin who was killed in Ukraine, anti-terror prosecutors said Wednesday.

Soldin, 32, died when he and his AFP colleagues came under fire by Grad rockets on Tuesday while they were with Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The French probe will be handled by the OCLCH, an investigating unit specialising in crimes against humanity and hate crimes, and will seek to determine the exact circumstances of Soldin’s death, the prosecutors said.

His death brings to at least 11 the number of journalists, fixers or drivers for media teams killed since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, according to advocacy groups.

Tributes pour in

Messages of grief poured in Wednesday, paying tribute to Soldin’s bravery in covering Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday paid tribute to Soldin’s “courage” and described his work as “essential” to understanding the facts around the war in Ukraine.

“Arman was a talented and courageous journalist and his death is obviously devastating for those who knew him,” said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman.

“Journalism continues to shine a light in the darkness of this war, and Arman’s work was vital to that.”

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko blamed Russia for Soldin’s death and said those responsible must be held accountable.

“Our condolences to Arman’s family and friends, and gratitude for his courage,” he said in a post on social media.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region where Bakhmut lies and which has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed forces for years, offered his condolences to Soldin’s friends and family.