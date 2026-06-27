Straitstimes.com header logo

France opens probe into suspected child trafficking on resale app Vinted

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Child with teddy bear. Some children are more vulnerable to abuse, such as children who are not verbal or have special needs. 

Social media users sounded the alarm over bizarre listings on secondhand resale app Vinted, featuring toys for sale with astronomical prices.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

NANTERRE, France - France has launched a probe after social media users raised the alarm over bizarre listings on secondhand resale app Vinted they suspect is linked to child trafficking.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, west of Paris, confirmed to AFP late on June 26 that a preliminary investigation had been launched.

Internet users flagged listings on the platform they considered suspicious because they offered toys or seemingly low-value items for astronomical prices, and included ages and sizes that could correspond to those of young children.

Many of the ads had four-figure price tags paired with descriptions referencing children’s ages, heights or clothing sizes.

The issue gained traction on social media, particularly on TikTok.

“Look at this, supposedly a Harry Potter figure priced at €30,000 (S$44,000),” said a content creator in a video that has garnered more than 112,000 likes since mid-June.

For him, “the price raises a lot of questions,” as do “the details... a height of 1.58m, 13 years old,” which, in his view, point to “a coding system for child trafficking activity”.

France’s High Commissioner for Childhood, Sarah El Hairy, on June 23 said she had reported “the existence of accounts suspected of being involved in child trafficking on Vinted”.

The prosecutor’s office has not specified whether any of these reports have turned out to be correct.

When contacted, several sellers flagged by social media users told AFP they were genuinely selling toys.

Asked for comment by AFP, Vinted said it had “taken note of the listings currently circulating online and, based on our investigation, we have found no evidence allowing us to link them to child trafficking activities”.

The company said “the age indicated in these listings refers to the age range for which the toy is intended.”

The high prices could reflect “either genuine collector’s value, or provocation or negotiation tactics,” it added.

Vinted said it does not tolerate “any inappropriate content” and intervenes when a suspicious listing is identified, cooperating with police if necessary. AFP

More on this topic
Elon Musk rants at French prosecutors probing his X platform
Around 10 ‘new’ victims come forward in France’s Epstein probe, prosecutor says
See more on

France

Social media

Police

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.