France, Morocco prepare treaty to foster ties

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Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia October 16, 2025. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

RABAT, May 20 - Moroccan and French foreign ministers said on Wednesday the two countries are preparing to sign a treaty to strengthen ties during an upcoming state visit by King Mohammed VI to France.

The treaty will be the first Morocco signs with a European country, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told reporters after talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot.

The two ministers did not specify when the King's visit will take place.

Relations between the two countries have improved since Paris recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory in 2024.

"Moroccan-French partnership is living its best era at all levels," Bourita said, citing defence industry, security, aeronautic cooperation.

Barrot also said that "this will be the first treaty of its kind with a non-European country," adding that the goal is to lay the basis for long-term relations between the two countries.

Neither party specified what the treaty implies and its details.

France backs the resumption of direct talks between parties involved in the Western Sahara conflict on the basis of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty and in line with the most recent UN Security Council resolution 2797, Barrot said.

This position led to worsening ties with Algeria which hosts and backs the Polisario Front, an armed group seeking Western Sahara's independence.

Morocco is France's top economic partner in Africa, and a logistical and financial hub between France and part of the continent, Barrot said, adding that it was "natural" for the two countries to work together in Africa.

In West Africa and the Sahel, where France has scaled back its presence, Morocco has expanded its influence including through trade, fertilisers, banks, telecom and construction companies. REUTERS