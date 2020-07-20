France makes wearing of masks compulsory in enclosed public spaces

PARIS • France will, from today, enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces, including banks, shops and indoor markets, Health Minister Olivier Veran has said, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of Covid-19 across the country.

The government has accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear masks after a series of indicators suggested the virus could be gaining momentum, especially in areas in western and southern France that had been relatively spared during the height of the outbreak between March and May.

"From Monday, mask-wearing will be mandatory in closed spaces," Dr Veran said on Twitter. "That concerns shops, buildings open to the public, covered markets and banks."

France is also watching coronavirus clusters in neighbouring Spain very closely, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, less than a month after the border between the two countries was reopened.

"We are monitoring this very closely, here in particular, because it is a real issue that we also need to discuss with the Spanish authorities," Mr Castex said last Saturday in response to a question about the possible closure of borders.

