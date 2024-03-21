News analysis

France looking at new arsenal to fight interference from foreign powers

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Ms Marine Le Pen, the National Rally’s leader and leading opponent to French President Emmanuel Macron, denied Russian-loaned money influenced her political positions. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 04:33 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 03:25 PM
LONDON – France is looking at adopting a new law that would require non-governmental groups, consultancies and foreigners residing in the country to disclose any involvement with or professional allegiance to foreign governments as part of a crackdown on foreign interference in French electoral processes and political life.

“Foreign interference is a current, real and immediate threat,” claimed Mr Sacha Houlie, president of the Law Committee of France’s National Assembly, the country’s lower parliamentary chamber.

