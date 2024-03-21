France looking at new arsenal to fight interference from foreign powers

LONDON – France is looking at adopting a new law that would require non-governmental groups, consultancies and foreigners residing in the country to disclose any involvement with or professional allegiance to foreign governments as part of a crackdown on foreign interference in French electoral processes and political life.

“Foreign interference is a current, real and immediate threat,” claimed Mr Sacha Houlie, president of the Law Committee of France’s National Assembly, the country’s lower parliamentary chamber.