France lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

People having a drink on the terraces set up on the place du Capitole, in Toulouse, southern France, on Feb 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
15 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - France lifted most Covid-19 restrictions on Monday (March 14), ending the need for face masks to be worn in the majority of public places and allowing the unvaccinated back into bars, restaurants and cinemas.

The move comes less than a month before the first round of a presidential election and just as the number of new coronavirus infections trends upwards again, prompting questions among some scientists over whether the easing is premature.

"We can breathe," said construction worker Jean-Yves Richard, "and smell things we haven't smelled in a while".

Bank employee Virginie de Busschere said the removal of masks in the workplace delivered a psychological boost. "I feel lighter, we can see people's smiles again."

Masks no longer have to be worn in schools, offices and shops though they remain mandatory in hospitals and in public transport.

Meanwhile, from Monday, people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to get into bars, nightclubs, museums, stadiums and long-distance trains. France's "vaccine pass" rules fuelled weeks of street protests when they were first announced.

France recorded more than 60,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up a third on the previous week.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of France's Scientific Council which advises the government on Covid-19 policy, urged caution and said at-risk people should continue wearing masks.

"The pandemic isn't over yet," Delfraissy told RTL radio.

More On This Topic
Switzerland lifts most Covid-19 restrictions
Netherlands to go 'back to normal' as Covid-19 curbs scrapped
Related Stories
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
Omicron BA.2 variant no more severe than original strain: WHO
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top