France invites European powers to attend July 14 Bastille Day celebrations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, May 19 - France has invited European states in Ukraine's "coalition of the willing" to attend its July 14 Bastille Day celebrations, according to an official invitation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Led by France and Britain, the coalition is mainly composed of European nations aiming to firm up security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2014 and again at full scale in 2022.

The 2026 Bastille Day commemorations will be held under the theme of "European strategic awakening," according to the invitation, at a time of heightened strains in transatlantic ties, particularly over the war in Iran.

This year's annual military parade will be President Emmanuel Macron's last before leaving office and will provide an opportunity to underscore political support for Ukraine as prospects for a near-term end to the war with Russia appear slim.

The coalition has been under French command since November 2025 and is due to pass to British command in July.

About 25 countries have committed to a future multinational force for Ukraine that could include deployments on Ukrainian territory.

Military officials say preparations for such a mission are complete and that it is ready to be deployed in the event of a ceasefire, though details remain limited.

Moscow has shown no public sign that it would accept a peace deal with the security guarantees envisaged by Ukraine's allies, and has previously rejected the presence of any NATO troops inside Ukraine. REUTERS