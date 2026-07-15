France in ‘very worrying’ drought: Minister

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France has been experiencing its third heatwave in as many months, accompanied by intense wildfires further fuelled by dry conditions.

PARIS – France is experiencing a “very worrying” drought that has spurred a record number of water restrictions for the time of year, the ecology minister said on July 15 .

Swathes of the country are under water-use controls, with the number of local restrictions in place “the highest number recorded since at least 2013”, French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut told a crisis meeting at the ministry.

“We are experiencing a drought situation that is exceptional in how early it is” – “almost a month earlier” than usual – and “in its intensity”, Barbut said.

“What makes the situation very worrying is that it is occurring despite spring rainfall having been broadly within the normal range,” she said.

Climate change is causing “a profound disruption to the water cycle”, she added.

The minister said waterways were a main cause for concern, with flow rates falling rapidly across the country since June and a quarter of small water channels having “run dry”.

“This is a situation unprecedented since the introduction of the national monitoring system in 2012,” said Barbut.

France has been experiencing its third heatwave in as many months, accompanied by intense wildfires further fuelled by dry conditions.

Scientists say climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather events more likely and more intense.

In eastern France, the Doubs river has vanished in places, leaving a rocky, dry riverbed.

“Before, this could happen in August”, but “now it’s earlier, longer and more severe”, said Fabien Henriet, mayor of the Arcon village. AFP