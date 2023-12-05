France in one-year ‘battle’ to reopen Notre-Dame

PARIS - Workers at Paris’s emblematic Notre-Dame cathedral have one year, starting on Dec 8, to finish restoring the gothic monument in time for its reopening following a monstrous fire in 2019 that almost destroyed it.

Restoration of the Unesco-listed building, which usually welcomes some 12 million visitors each year, has hit several snags since people around the world watched in horror as its steeple crashed down in the blaze on Apr 15, 2019.

But its new spire has started to emerge against the French capital’s skyline, and is expected to be fully completed when the city hosts the Olympic Games this summer.

And behind the scaffolding, hundreds of workers are racing against the clock to restore the rest of the cathedral in time for it to reopen its doors to the public on Dec 8, 2024.

“We’re within the timeframe. We’re confident and determined to meet the deadline but it remains a day-to-day battle,” the civil servant in charge of restoration, Philippe Jost, told BFM TV last week.

The monument’s new spire is identical to the previous one, designed by the 19th-century architect Eugene Viollet-Le-Duc.

Its oak structure is to reach its full height of 96m by the end of 2023. It will then be covered in lead ornaments before the scaffolding is taken down, Mr Jost said.

The frames of the nave and the choir of the cathedral, which were also destroyed, are then due for completion, after which the reconstruction of the roof can begin.

The final stages are to include cleaning the interior – an area that covers some 42,000 sq m – and installing new furniture in the autumn.