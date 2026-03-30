France holding five in custody after foiled Bank of America bombing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

France detained two more people on March 30 in connection with the foiled bombing attack near the Bank of America office in Paris that authorities say was likely linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

In total, five are being held in custody, including three minors who were arrested over the weekend, the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities will maintain security around US, Israeli, Jewish and Iranian opposition sites, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on March 30 on RTL radio. Passover starts on the evening of April 1 , and Easter is on April 5 .

Protective measures will also be boosted in metro stations and other public transportation, including equipping personnel with additional tasers, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on CNews.

One of the suspects told authorities that he had been contacted over Snapchat and paid €600 (S$888) for the attempted bombing, Le Parisien reported.

Authorities said the attempted attack bore resemblance to recent events involving minors or young men in other European countries including the Netherlands and Norway.

A Jewish school in Amsterdam was hit by an explosion earlier in March, shortly after an explosive device was also set off at a synagogue in Rotterdam. In Norway, three brothers and their mother were arrested in connection with a blast outside the US Embassy in Oslo.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America said the company was in contact with authorities. Paris judicial police and the country’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI, are also involved in the investigation. BLOOMBERG