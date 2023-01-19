France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

PARIS - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked, as workers walked off their jobs to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major test for President Emmanuel Macron, who insists his flagship reform is vital to ensure the pension system does not go bust, though opinion polls show it is very unpopular,

The challenge for unions is whether they can transform that opposition to the reform - and anger with a cost-of-living crisis - into a mass social protest that will eventually force the government to change its plans.

“Today, the mobilisation will be strong, very strong… We are here, so the government’s project is pulled back,” Mr Frederic Souillot, head of FO union, told Sud Radio.

“There is a lot of anger,” Mr Laurent Berger, head of France’s largest union, CFDT, told BFM TV.

Union leaders said Thursday was just the beginning.

“There’s nothing good in this reform,” said Ms Rozenn Cros, in the southern French city of Cannes, as she and other teachers prepared for the strike, with banners including “No to 64”.

For Mr Macron, at stake are his reformist credentials, both at home and with his European Union peers, as well as keeping public spending in check.

Pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would bring an additional 17.7 billion euros (S$25.9 billion) in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to Labour Ministry estimates.

“This reform is necessary and fair,” Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt told LCI TV.

Unions argue there are other ways to ensure the viability of the pension system, such as taxing the super-rich or increasing employers’ contributions or those of well-off pensioners.

‘Block the country’?

“What nobody can know, and even the unions don’t know, is whether French people are cross enough to… block the country,” said Sciences Po Professor Bruno Palier.

The reform still needs to go through Parliament, where Macron has lost his absolute majority but is hoping to get it passed with the support of conservatives.

Public transport was severely disrupted on Thursday.

Only between one-in-three and one-in-five high-speed TGV lines were operating, with barely any local or regional trains running, the SNCF rail operator said.