France, Germany bid to firm ties strained by Ukraine invasion

PARIS - Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Paris on Sunday to celebrate 60 years of postwar Franco-German cooperation.

The historic partnership is, however, under strain from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and broader tectonic shifts.

Mr Scholz’s personal relationship is also less than warm with President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders will meet in the morning at the Sorbonne University before a joint Cabinet meeting from 1.30pm local time (8.30pm Singapore time).

But “there are structural problems that go further than the personal relationship”, said Jacob Ross, a researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) in Berlin.

The frictions are even felt by the public, with 36 per cent of French respondents and 39 per cent of Germans telling pollster Ipsos this week that relations were suffering.

The 1963 Elysee Treaty signed between post-World War II leaders Konrad Adenauer and Charles de Gaulle provided for everything from military cooperation to youth exchanges.

Since then, France and Germany have often built the foundation for joint crisis response in Europe, and other nations are looking to them again now.

Top issues to address include the Ukraine conflict, climate and energy, and European competitiveness faced with a new wave of buy-American subsidies in the US.

“In both countries we are aware that we are the motor of Europe,” Baerbel Bas, president of the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, told AFP in an interview.

“I’m very hopeful that French-German relations will find new momentum thanks to the celebrations on Sunday,” she said.

Ukraine war

Germany is still undecided on whether to deliver – or allow allies to deliver – its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv almost a year into the invasion.

The impression that “there is a united coalition, and that Germany is standing in the way is wrong”, newly installed Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.