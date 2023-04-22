France frog fair faces flak

STRASBOURG, France – A traditional frog fair held in France on Saturday came under fire from activists for undermining biodiversity and causing suffering to the amphibians.

The annual weekend gathering in Vittel sees visitors consume several tonnes of frogs legs, largely imported from Asia, where campaigners say frog populations are dwindling.

Frogs legs are a traditional delicacy in France and are typically fried in butter and garlic.

“For this event alone, up to 350,000 frogs are caught, especially in Indonesia and Turkey, where frog populations are already in alarming decline,” said Ms Charlotte Nithart of French non-governmental organisation Robin des Bois.

Dr Sandra Altherr of German charity Pro Wildlife highlighted animal welfare issues, saying “frogs (legs) are amputated (while they are) alive on the other side of the world”.

“It is absurd. The frogs that occur in the wild here in Europe are protected under EU law,” the two associations said in a joint statement calling for a ban on imports to the European Union.

“But the EU still tolerates the collection of millions of animals in other countries.”

Mr Daniel Gillet, president of Taste-Cuisses de Grenouilles in Vittel, told AFP the event was “unique in France” and attracted thousands of visitors.

“This fair is almost 50 years old. It is not the first time that we have eaten frogs that aren’t French (in origin), because there are very few farms and they do not have substantial output.” AFP