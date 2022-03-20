France freezes 850 million euros of Russian assets

Protesters hold a placard at Place de la Republique during a rally in support of Ukraine, on March 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
6 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - France has seized around 850 million euros (S$1276.27 million) of Russian oligarchs' assets on its soil, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday (March 20).

"We have immobilised ... 150 million euros in individual's accounts, credit lines in France and in French establishments, " Le Maire told French television as Paris hits Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, "we have immobilised 539 million euros in real estate on French territory, corresponding to some 390 properties or apartments and we have sequestered two yachts (with a value of) 150 million euros," said Le Maire.

"In total that is (almost) 850 millions euros in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs which have been immobilised on French soil," he added.

The French crackdown means the owners are unable to sell on or monetise their assets.

Notwithstanding, "they are not seized in the sense that the state becomes the owner and could then sell them on. For there to be seizure there has to be a penal offence", Le Maire stipulated.

"The sanctions are hitting Russia, the state, Vladimir Putin hard," Le Maire went on.

Since Russian began its war in Ukraine on February 24 Western states have responded with a wide-ranging package of stiff financial sanctions.

On Friday, Russia's central bank said the extent of the sanctions would make macro economic forecasting "extremely difficult".

Four days after the invasion began Moscow hiked its main interest rate from 9.5 to 20 per cent and the response to the conflict has largely cut Russia's financial sector off from the global economy.

More On This Topic
Russia TV protester quits channel, turns down asylum offer from France
France warns Russia against blackmail over Iran nuclear talks

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top