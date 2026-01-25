Straitstimes.com header logo

France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian shadow tanker

The silhouette of a French navy boat surrounding the GRINCH oil tanker, intercepted by France in the Alboran Sea on suspicion of operating under a false flag and belonging to Russia's shadow fleet that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions, and diverted to the port of Marseille-Fos, in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, near Martigues, France, January 25, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz

The silhouette of a French Navy boat near the Grinch oil tanker, intercepted by France in the Alboran Sea on suspicion of operating under a false flag in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, near Martigues, France.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARSEILLE, France – The captain of

an oil tanker intercepted by the French Navy

has been detained as part of an investigation into whether the vessel was operating under a false flag, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Jan 25.

The tanker, named Grinch, was seized in the Mediterranean on Jan 22 and diverted to anchor off the French port city on suspicion of being part of the shadow fleet that allows Russia to export oil despite sanctions.

The 58-year-old captain, an Indian national, was detained as part of the preliminary investigation, the prosecutors said in a statement that did not mention Russia.

The vessel left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under a Comoros flag, the French authorities said.

Other crew members, also Indian nationals, remain on board the ship while investigators verify the validity of the flag and the vessel's navigation documents, the statement added.

The European Union has imposed 19 packages of sanctions on Russia, but Moscow has adapted to most measures and continues to sell millions of barrels of oil to countries such as India and China, typically at discounted prices.

Much of the oil is carried by a so-called shadow fleet of vessels operating outside the Western maritime industry.

In October, France

detained another sanctioned tanker

, the Boracay, off its west coast and released it after a few days. REUTERS

