France denies ‘false information’ it plans to cede Pacific islands, after Le Pen repost on X

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen reposted on X an article speculating that the two islands could be ceded to Vanuatu.

PARIS - France on Dec 18 denied it was planning to cede sovereignty over two uninhabited islands in the Pacific, after far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen accused President Emmanuel Macron of seeking to give up overseas territories.

The volcanic islands of Matthew and Hunter lie several hundred kilometres east of the French overseas territory of New Caledonia but are also claimed by the island nation of Vanuatu, which won independence in 1980.

Modern France still has overseas territories across the globe, from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean and Pacific, legacies of the colonial era that are now vital strategic footholds for Paris.

Three-time presidential candidate for the far-right National Rally Ms Le Pen had reposted on X an article published on Dec 14 in the Le Figaro daily speculating that the two islands could be ceded to Vanuatu.

“Let it be very clear: national sovereignty is neither negotiated nor abandoned,” Ms Le Pen wrote on X.

“The French do not expect from the Macron leadership that it dismembers our overseas territories behind their backs,” she said, describing the territories as “true levers of power, influence and economic development”.

But the French foreign ministry in a statement to AFP condemned “false information” that it said claimed France was “putting into question its sovereignty of Hunter and Matthew”.

It acknowledged that the issue is the subject of a “long-standing dispute” dating back to Vanuatu’s independence.

The dispute “is blocking the delimitation of the maritime border with New Caledonia and creating problematic legal uncertainties affecting fishing and scientific research activities, for example,” it added.

The delimitation of the maritime border between Vanuatu and France as well as French sovereignty over the islands of Matthew and Hunter had been raised during a meeting last July in Paris between Mr Macron and the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Mr Johnny Koanapo, it added.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has also held talks with Mr Koanapo and “no cession of territory or renunciation of our sovereignty was discussed”, the ministry said, adding that, nonetheless, Vanuatu has the chance to present its point of view in the discussions.

Although these islands are uninhabited, sovereignty over Matthew and Hunter allows New Caledonia, and therefore France, to have a large exclusive economic zone.

Discussions with Vanuatu are due to continue in Paris in early 2026. AFP



